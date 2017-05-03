Family With Five Children of Their Own Adopts Six More

The Sanders family recently grew from seven to 13, but there’s no shortage of love.

Christopher and Christina Sanders of Forest Park, Ohio, have five biological children but decided to adopt six more. The couple became foster parents to four boys and two girls – all siblings – in 2014. All six adoptions were finalized last week on April 27 in a Hamilton County courtroom packed with family and friends.

The children were the first placements the Sanders received as foster parents.

“We just made the agreement – whoever we get, we will keep ’em,” Christina, 41, told The Cincinnati Enquirer. “It was rough but we did it. And we are happy we did.”

The couple now has a total of eleven children after adopting Coby, 16, Christan, 14, Caleb, 13, Cayley, 12, Carson, 10 and Chloe, 9. The children said the Sanders them into their home with open arms and open hearts.

Hamilton County Probate Judge Ralph Winkler gave the children a chance to address the courtroom. Christan thanked the Sanders “for changing my life.”

His brother Caleb told the courtroom: “I would not know where I’d be right now if it wasn’t for the Sanders. We (were) having a rough life, before.”

“I’m happy that I’m here because everything is wonderful,” his sister Cayley said. “This is just what I wanted.”

Winkler said he hoped the family’s story would inspire others to help children in need.

“They serve as an example… to how people can change the community one child at a time,” the judge said. “Or, six children at a time.”

