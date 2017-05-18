Displaying
Fox News Founder Roger Ailes Dies

05-18-2017
Roger Ailes AP file photo
Roger Ailes AP file photo

Fox News founder and former CEO Roger Ailes has died at age 77.

His wife,Elizabeth, released a statement on the Drudge Report: "I am profoundly sad and heartbroken to report that my husband, Roger Ailes, passed away this morning. Roger was a loving husband to me, to his son Zachary, and a loyal friend to many. He was also a patriot, profoundly grateful to live in a country that gave him so much opportunity to work hard, to rise—and to give back. During a career that stretched over more than five decades, his work in entertainment, in politics, and in news affected the lives of many millions. And so even as we mourn his death, we celebrate his life..."

