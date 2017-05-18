Giving Millennials 'Old-Fashioned' Skills to Become Successful Adults

Transitioning into adulthood usually involves some lessons learned the hard way--but a new school in Maine is hoping to ease the process.

It's called Adulting School and it's pitched as a modern-day "Home Economics" class--teaching millennials the basic skills necessary to become an adult.

Students learn how to give a good handshake, talk politely on the phone, balance a checkbook and other skills now considered "old fashioned."

"I think they cover almost everything that is essential adult skills, and we'll have different courses underneath that, but we have live events and we are also launching an online school that is also a community where people can get together and just talk about what's challenging," said Therapist Rachel Weinstein, the schools founder.

The school offers both private on-line events and live groups that meet at local bars and restaurants.

Weinstein says that her school picks up where college and technology drop the ball.

"Our mission is to teach basic stuff about life that we're not taught in school but need to know in order to be successful adults," said Weinstein.

Some of the most popular classes include lessons on how to change the oil in a car, build a good resume or talk during a job interview.

Lindsay Rowe Scala, 32, told NPR that she's trying to figure out how to save for the future and pay off school debt.

"In job interviews, they're always asking 'Where do you want to see yourself in five years?'" she said. "And I never know how to answer that because I'm always thinking on how to survive today and next week and what's coming up."

According to the school's website, for the price of a $19.99 per month subscription fee, The Adulting School will offer you a curriculum consisting of four verticals: Finances, Make It/Fix It, Health & Wellness, and Relationships & Community.

In case you're wondering what "adulting" even means, the word hasn't quite made it into Webster's yet, however, Urban Dictionary defines it as the ability to, "do grown up things and hold responsibilities such as, a 9-5 job, a mortgage/rent, a car payment, or anything else that makes one think of grown ups."