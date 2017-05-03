Homeless but Finding Their Purpose: One-of-a-Kind Girl Scout Troop Birthed in the Big Apple

A Girl Scout Troop in New York City is working to build courage, character, and confidence for little girls who are living on the streets.

Girl Scout Troop 6000 is the first of its kind and addresses one of New York City's chronic problems—homelessness.

"It kind of feels like you're not alone,'' Girl Scout member Sinai told TODAY. "It shows you that you're not the only one who has the same problem."

There are an estimated 62,000 New Yorkers living in the shelters and Troop 6000 was created to meet the needs of homeless children who make up 40 percent of the population, according to The New York Times.

An Unlikely Partnership

Giselle Burgess, the community engagement specialist for Girl Scouts of Greater New York, started the troop in February. Burgess and her five children are homeless and live in the Sleep Inn in Queens.

"I felt ashamed. I felt like I let them down," said the single mom, who lost her rental in Flushing after it was sold to build condominiums.

Her two girls, Karina and Hailey, are members of Troop 6000, along with 21 other scouts, who also live at the hotel. Altogether, there are about 100 homeless families who live on all 10 floors of the building.

Burgess helped to form the troop in partnership with the city's Department of Homeless Services and Councilman Jimmy Van Bramer.

Van Bramer represents Queens and was homeless for a period of two months back in 1970. He now makes it a point to visit homeless shelters and pitched the idea of starting a homeless girls troop to Girl Scout reps.

"It's just about the most right thing I've ever been a part of," Van Bramer said.

He is actively involved with the troops. Recently, he pinned scouts for completing first aid training and led a discussion on government back in March.

"With Troop 6000, these girls now have a place to realize these dreams, find stability, make lifelong friends, and discover the strength they have inside to be whoever they want to be," he said.

A Growing Sisterhood

Troop 6000 is an idea that Van Bramer and Burgess' 14-year-old daughter, Hailey, hopes will grow.

"We're starting a chain reaction," she told The New York Times. "Hopefully, in the next couple years, there will be more Girl Scout troops in shelters."

For now, girls can be found drawing, painting, and dancing and they are all proud of the badges they wear.

Troop badges are assigned according to the five boroughs with the 1000's for the Bronx, 2000's in Brooklyn and so on, but the girls from Troop 6000 come from all over New York and Girl Scout leaders wanted a badge to reflect that.

"We're all Girl Scout sisters,'' a scout named Karina said. "We're all a pack. And if you see a girl with 6000 on, it just makes you like, we've gone through the same thing or you're still going through it."

A Bright Future

Despite their circumstances, their aspirations remain high. Some of the girls said they want to be fashion designers, pediatricians, basketball players, and engineers.

Third grader, Silikia, said she wants to help the homeless.

"I'm going to help the homeless," the 9-year-old said. "I'm going to get mad money, and I'm going to ask them if they want a shelter."