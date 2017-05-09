Displaying
3 Million Retweets, Chicken Nuggets Just Changed the Lives of Countless Foster Kids

05-09-2017

It's not every day when someone breaks the all-time record for the most retweets on Twitter while also managing to do something great for America's foster children. 

Well, that's exactly what one Nevada-based teen did.

Carter Wilkerson had one goal and one goal only: to win a year's supply of Wendy's chicken nuggets. His campaign for free chicken started after he tweeted Wendy's account in April asking how many retweets he would need to win a year's supply of free nuggets. The fast-food chain's reply of "18 million" set off a race that would end with better lives for America's homeless youth. 

It wasn't long before Wilkerson amassed a grand total of 3.4 million retweets. While it's nowhere near 18 million, it was enough to break the record for the most retweets and impress the fast-food chain. 

Not only did Wendy's award Wilkerson his chicken nuggets as promised, the company also donated $100K to the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption. The foundation seeks to help adoption agencies find forever homes for foster children in need. 

Dave Thomas, who was the founder of Wendy's and a born-again Christian, created the charity to find homes for the countless children stuck in America's foster care system. Thomas once told Dr. Pat Robertson in an interview on "The 700 Club" that he himself was adopted and wanted to use his work to glorify God. 

"Giving back to God and your community, whatever it might be, is really an important thing," Thomas told CBN. 

Well, no one could have ever predicted that a teen boy's obsession with Wendy's chicken nuggets would do just that. 

