IN MEMORY: 'Old Guard' Places 280,000+ Flags at Arlington Cemetery

This weekend millions of Americans pause on Memorial Day to honor the nation's heroes and reflect on the sacrifices of its fallen soldiers.

On Thursday, soldiers from the 3rd Infantry Regiment, known as the "Old Guard," took part in the annual "Flags In" event at Arlington National Cemetery.

They placed flags at more than 280,000 graves of fallen service members. It's a time-honored tradition that began in 1948.

The cemetery's mission is to honor the nation's veterans and their eligible family members by providing a final resting place, with dignity, for those who paid the ultimate price defending the country and its values.

More than 400,000 service men and women are buried at Arlington National Cemetery.