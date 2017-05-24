Inspiring Duo: Mother and Quadriplegic Son Overcome Odds, Earn MBA Degree

One mother's selfless act of love is paying off big time after years of helping her quadriplegic son finish school.

Like most moms, Judy O'Connor has stood by her son's side through thick and thin, but when a fall down a flight of stairs five years ago left him paralyzed and unable to function in school, she came to his rescue.

The retired elementary school teacher moved more than 2,000 miles across the country to help her son Marty finish earning his Master of Business Administration degree at Chapman University in Orange County, California.

I didn't know how going back to school without being able to write, or use my hands, or raise my hand in class, any of that, would go," Marty said.

So, Judy stepped in to help. She attended every class, took notes, and was there for emotional support.

"As a mom, you just want to help your kids get through things," she told KTLA-TV. "I always believed in him. I knew he could do it and I just wanted to have his back."

The hard work paid off and Marty received his degree Saturday.

Judy, a business school graduate of Notre Dame, pushed her son in his wheelchair across the stage.

Then, an emotional graduation announcer said the school's faculty, administrators and board of trustees decided to give her an honorary MBA, the Associated Press reported.

The idea for the surprise honorary degree came from her son.

Judy handled the surprise with poise and grace as she blew a kiss to the crowd.

"I'm a geek. I love being in school," she said. "I'm not going to lie. I've enjoyed every minute of it."

Later, she told KTLA-TV that she was shocked.

"I was totally blown away. I was trying to sit in the background," she said. "I was just helping my son."

Marty said it is an honor that is well-deserved.

"I was just so excited for her because she deserved it so much," he said.