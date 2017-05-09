'Miracles' Saved 21-Year-Old's Life After Horrific Crash, Now She's Graduated!

Two sisters who were involved in a terrible car crash are alive and recovering, and their mother says it's only because of "miracles" from God.

As they look back on the painful events of that day, they know it was God's hand that brought them through.

Malina, 21, and her sister, Maya, 20, both students at Radford University in Virginia, were driving home from college for the weekend.

The family tells WTVR News that Malina and Maya were near Richmond, talking with their mom Dona on the phone as they neared home.

Suddenly, a tractor trailer sideswiped their car and kept going.

Malina, who was driving, screamed as she tried desperately to swerve away from the truck. The last thing she remembered was crashing into an embankment.

Dona later said she and her youngest daughter, Alycia, 15, heard the scream, followed by gurgling and then silence. They feared the worst as Alycia called 911.

Maya was thrown into the backseat, only suffering a broken toe. She found her sister underneath the car with hot oil dripping on her face.

Malina later said if it weren't for her sister's lightning-quick actions, she probably wouldn't have survived. Maya pulled her sister out from under the car and began wiping the hot oil from her face.

After a month in intensive care, undergoing surgeries and painful treatments, Malina was released from the hospital just in time to attend her graduation.

"Miracles have happened, you know, God is good," Dona told WTVR.

The emergency rescue team who helped save her life drove the girls to Radford where Malina, still on crutches, walked across the stage to receive her diploma.

Her family, classmates and professors congratulated this brave young woman, who plans to continue her studies for a career in health care.

Here are some highlights from the graduation Malina was able to attend last weekend, including a profound message about overcoming trials and suffering from keynote speaker Frank M. Beamer, M.S. '72, former Virginia Tech Head Football Coach: