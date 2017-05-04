More Good News for ‘Addybug’: Family of Rescued Texas Toddler Expects to Go Home Soon

Over the past few days, Faithwire has been covering the story of the Ocheltree family, whose two young children were rescued from their flooded vehicle during a deadly storm that hit Texas over the weekend. From miraculous rescue, to reunion (with one of the kind strangers who saved 2-year-old Addyson and 4-month-old Marshal), to recovery, the Ocheltrees have used every opportunity to express gratitude for the overwhelming support they’ve received.

On Wednesday morning, Emily Ocheltree took to Facebook to share some encouraging updates on her 2-year-old daughter, Addyson (“Addybug”), who is still recovering at Children’s Medical Center in Dallas, where she is in stable condition.

In a Facebook live video featuring Addy and her father, Phillip Ocheltree, the toddler can be seen strolling around a hospital corridor.

“I think we get to go home today!” Emily Ocheltree tells her daughter.

Later Wednesday morning, Ocheltree posted another update, sharing that the family was able to enjoy breakfast together, and that they’re “waiting for some more good news” for little Addy.

“Praying we can go home soon … ,” she added.

The Ocheltrees’ infant son Marshal was released from the hospital Monday and is staying with relatives while his parents are with Addy. Emily posted a photo of Marshal on Facebook Tuesday evening, thanking everyone for their prayers and support.

“Thank you for all the strong prayers for both my babies, they are going up just as fast as they are coming back down!!” she wrote. “We appreciate everyone so so much who is going out of their way to help my babies!”

