Mother of UT Stabbing Victim: 'He Was Strong in His Faith'

When Lori Brown's phone rang it showed her son Harrison's number, but it wasn't him calling.



It was a frantic woman telling her he had been attacked.

"She said, 'Are you Harrison's mom?'" and you could tell there was something bad going on at the other end," Lori told KXAN News.

Brown's son killed in a stabbing spree at the University of Texas that left three other students injured.

The woman on the other end of the phone was a student, who didn't know Harrison but just happened to be near him after the attack.

"She was coming out of the door -- he was holding his hand over his chest and there was blood coming out of his chest. He had held the phone out and said, 'Call my mom.'"

Harrison died before he ever got to speak to his mom.

While Lori Brown is devastated by her son's tragic and sudden death, she is proud of his great faith.

"My sweet son Harrison — he would forgive this perpetrator and has already forgiven him," Lori said. "That's the kind of person he was and the kind of heart he had. It gives me comfort knowing that."

"He loved his family, he was strong in his faith, loved his brother, looked up to his brother, was proud to be a Longhorn," she added.

Harrison was looking forward to seeing his father, who is suffering from ALS, at the end of the month.

"The last thing he said to (Harrison's father) and I when he left after Easter on Sunday was, 'I'll be back on May 20, Dad,'" Lori said. "I think he was a little worried that his dad, we were kind of approaching the end of our ALS, and Harrison turned around with the biggest smile on his face, and his baseball cap on, and said, 'I'll be back dad and I'll take care of you.'"

The memorial for Harrison will be held in his hometown at Graham High School gym at 1 p.m. on Saturday.