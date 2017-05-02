Obamacare Could Finally Get the Axe, Here's Why

Republicans in Congress are trying again to pass a bill to repeal and replace Obamacare, and a vote could come as soon as this week.

House Republicans have been working on a health care compromise to avoid losing a vote in this second attempt at repealing the Affordable Care Act.

The amended legislation has won over conservatives from the Freedom Caucus with provisions to let states opt out of some requirements.

President Trump says this replacement bill will lower insurance premiums and guarantee coverage for people with pre-existing conditions.



"Pre-existing conditions are in the bill and I mandate it. It has to be," he said in an interview Sunday on CBS' "Face the Nation."

Even though conservatives were the main obstacle to passing the bill the first time around, this time it's Republican moderates.

Some are worried the bill is weaker on protections for those with pre-existing conditions. While insurers would still have to cover them, they would now be able to charge those patients higher premiums.

Rep. Charlie Dent, R-Pa., who calls himself a moderate, said he is still not on board with the new GOP health care plan.

"My view is the healthcare law currently isn't working, but this alternative, this replacement piece, still has very serious flaws," Dent said.

The plan is also running into other difficulties and the U.S. Senate could easily change whatever bill the House passes.

But despite all the roadblocks, some Republicans are still optimistic. They say a new plan may take time, but they're heading in the right direction.

"It's a winner and everybody will settle down and we'll get it right," said Rep. Dave Brat, R-Va.

"Progress is being made on healthcare," Rep. Andy Barr, R-Ky., said. "Sometimes things take a little longer than we would want but that's part of the process."

