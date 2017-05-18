'Please, God, Please Let Me Live': President Trump Retells Rescue at Coast Guard Graduation

"They flew over the sea, despite tremendous danger, and extended a helping hand at the moment it was most urgently needed."

Donald Trump captured the bravery and courage, as well as the danger members of the Coast Guard constantly put themselves in to save others.



Addressing graduates of the Coast Guard Academy Wednesday, the president told them they serve a higher calling and said God has shown His faithfulness through them.

Retelling a recent rescue mission, Trump quoted a sailor saved from certain death.

"He looked his Coast Guard rescuer in the eye, and said: 'I was asking God to please let me live ... I need to see my kids. Please, God, please, let me live so that I can see my kids. Then God sent me you.' That's what he said."

"To every new officer, and to every new Coast Guard member here today, or out protecting life around the world… you truly are doing God's work," the president said.

He also encouraged them to meet adversity with vigor, to "put your head down and fight, fight, fight," and thanked them for their service.

"It is with my very grateful heart, and America's cheers for the Coast Guard—and America cheers for you often—but we wish you good luck."

