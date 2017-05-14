President and First Lady Celebrate Military Moms on Mother's Day

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania kicked off Mother's Day weekend by celebrating military mothers at the White House on Friday.

The president gave heartfelt remarks to a room full of active-duty troopers, their spouses, and mothers.

Today, @FLOTUS hosted a Military Mother's Day Event in the East Room of the WH. It was an honor to stop by, say hello, & introduce Melania! pic.twitter.com/0pVUUvf2vy — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2017

"This is one of the many opportunities for us to thank the incredible military mothers who love and care for our nation's heroes, and they are heroes, so thank you very much, and the mothers are heroes, too," Trump said.

"It is your sacrifice that protects our nation, safeguards our liberties and makes sure our beautiful American flag always waves proudly above our very glorious land," he continued.

Trump said he had a great mother and added that he thought she was looking down on him.

Melania thanked the group for gathering in the East Room of the White House and shared what it means to be a mother.

"As everyone in this room knows, mother is a title that claims your heart and changes your life forever. In fact, it has been said that having a child means allowing your heart to walk around outside of your body," she said. "For the mothers of someone who has or is serving our country, this must be especially true. As you all know, I, too, am a mother."

She went on to say that she understand the difficult challenges that face military mothers.

"And while you stand with many other parents, so strong and so proud, I am sure that you sometimes march on this journey alone," she said. "While your sons and daughters are away serving so selflessly, having a community share even some of that burden must make all the difference in the world."

The first family closed the celebration by thanking God, blessing America, and wishing the attendees a "Happy Mother's Day."

"All Sundays are special, but this Sunday is very, very special," the President said as he left the event.