Professional Chefs Serve Restaurant-Quality Meals to Texas Tornado Victims

Professional chefs are on the ground in the tornado-ravaged area of Canton, Texas, east of Dallas, serving hot meals to victims, first responders and volunteers.

Four tornadoes struck the Canton area Saturday, and authorities confirmed four people died in the storms.

The non-profit humanitarian aid organization, Mercy Chefs, is on site with a mobile kitchen stationed at First United Methodist Church's Life Center, located at 600 South Buffalo in Canton.

Mercy Chefs will also make deliveries as they are able and will send meals to emergency management and shelters.

The faith-based organization has served more than 1.1 million meals since its founding in 2006 by Gary LeBlanc, who is also the president of Mercy Chefs.

"When I founded Mercy Chefs in 2006, I could have never imagined all that God would do through us," LeBlanc said on the organization's website. "At the time, I was broken by what I had witnessed while volunteering in my hometown of New Orleans during the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina."

"In New Orleans, I saw first hand the incredible difference a hot meal could make, but with thirty-five years in the hospitality industry under my belt, I was surprised and outraged by the quality of food being served," he continued.

"I knew something more could be done and became inspired to the point of distraction by the idea of serving high quality food in a disaster zone," LeBlanc said.