Protestors Aim to Oust DeVos from Commencement Speech

Thousands of alumni have signed a petition to rescind an invitation to Education Secretary Betsy DeVos to speak at the 2017 commencement for Bethune-Cookman University in Daytona Beach, Florida. It's one of the more high-powered "disinvitations" in what has become become a college trend of late.

Bethune-Cookman was founded by civil rights and education activist Mary McLeod Bethune. President Edison Jackson said DeVos was chosen because "her mission to empower parents and students resonates with the history and legacy of Dr. Bethune."

He also noted that Bethune "was not contrained by political idealogy but worked across all parties to support Bethune-Cookman."

On Sunday, Bethune-Cookman alumnus Dominik Whitehead launched a drive to reverse the invitation and on Monday sent out a press release noting more than 2,500 supporters had signed on. "I am encouraged and hopeful by the showing of support we've gotten in one only one day," he said.

Whitehead says DeVos has "no understanding of the importance, contributions and significance of historically black colleges and universities (HCBUs)."

In a statement on Change.org Whitehead noted DeVos' blunder earlier this year when she called HBCUs the "real pioneers when it comes to school choice." In reality, the schools began because of racial segregation in the South. "Although she corrected herself the next day, the damage was already done," said Whitehead.

He also cited concern about DeVos weakening consumer protection for student loan borrowers.

In the school's press release, Jackson argued indirectly for the need to pursue a relationship with DeVos, noting that his students are impacted by federal funding. He explained that Bethune-Cookman receives $4 million annually through Title III and that Title IV affects the ability of students to receive federal financial aid.

Likewise, HCBS Digest editor Jarrett Carter Sr. said that despite expected controversy over the speech, the school is wise to build a bridge with DeVos. "The speech needs to happen because the White House should continue its promised outreach to HCBUs and HBCUs must keep up the effort to engage the federal government for their own survival," he said.

Increasingly, liberal campus groups are pushing for the disinvitation of conservative speakers at universities around the country although in 2012, the Becket Fund for Religious Liberty called on Georgetown University to rescind an invitation to Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius to speak at a commencement ceremony for its Public Policy Institute.

