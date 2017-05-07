She Tried to Steal a Pair of Shoes, but Never Expected This When She was Caught

A call came in to the Atlanta Police Department that someone was trying to shoplift a pair of shoes.

Officer Che Milton responded; it was one of his first cases after being on the job only a week.

The suspect, a 12-year-old girl, had tried to take a $2 pair of shoes.

Milton listened as the girl explained that her family couldn't afford the shoes and she just wanted to do something nice for her little sister.

The officer decided to check out her story and asked the girl to take him to her home.

She lived in a rough part of Atlanta, in a small house. It had little furniture and the "beds" were nothing more than sheets spread on the floor.

Milton met the child's mother and discovered they were a family of seven. The mother stayed home to watch the children, while the father worked.

When he saw there was no food in the house, Milton told CNN that he went to a nearby pizza shop and picked up four large pies. Since then he's returned several times to drop off necessities like diapers and clothing.

Later, Milton's department heard about the story. They all decided to get involved, sharing the family's story and posting on the department's Facebook page so that other people could help donate.

"The way that Officer Milton handled this incident showed that not only is he here to enforce the law, but also to go the extra mile and be a bigger part of the community he is policing," the department told CNN.