School Official Suspended for Cursing at Pro-life Teens

A Pennsylvania school official is on leave after screaming and cursing at two teenage pro-life activists outside the school.

The entire incident was caught on camera by Conner Haines, 16, who stood outside Downington STEM Academy in Chester Academy and held pro-life signs with his 19-year-old sister Lauren.

Zach Ruff, STEM's dean of Academics and Student Life, stormed out of the school yelling and threatening to call the police if the activists talked to students.

The Haines' refused to move, arguing that they were not breaking the law/

Conner Haines tried talking to Ruff about abortion, telling him, "Sir, these are image bearers of God."

Ruff turned around in a fit of rage and said, "You can go to hell, where they are, too."

What really tipped Ruff over the edge was when Conner Haines called unborn babies "children."

"They're not children, they're cells! … You're at a science-based school, those are cells!" he yelled. "They're the size of a dime, they're cells."

Conner Haines says he was by the screaming school official but knew God was protecting him the whole time.

"When he was up in my face, my heart started beating crazy fast," he told the Liberator. "But I wasn't really scared because I had my camera running, there were many people watching, and God has always protected me in the past. I wasn't expecting so much hostility at a local school. I remember praying quickly for wisdom."

At one point Conner told Ruff, "Sir, you need to turn to Jesus Christ."

Ruff then approached the teen and said: "Listen here, son, alright. I'm as gay as the day is long and twice as sunny. I don't give a (expletive) what you think Jesus tells me and what I should and should not be doing."

The school was not happy about Ruff's behavior.

"We do not condone or support the conduct expressed in the video and are deeply disappointed that this incident occurred," the school's statement read. "His conduct does not represent the values of the school district or the respect we expect our employees to show for the civil rights of others."

Several students defended Ruff, including one who said the protesters were blocking traffic. His defenders say he is popular with the students and parents.

Ruff is on leave while the school investigates the incident.