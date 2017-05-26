Six Babies! Couple Welcomes Sextuplets After 17-Year Struggle with Infertility

Imagine what it would be like to add six new members to your family at once.

For Adeboye and Ajibola Taiwo of Richmond, Virginia, that's a reality after Ajibola just gave birth to sextuplets.

The Nigerian couple tried for 17 years to have children. In November they were overjoyed when doctors told them they detected four heartbeats on their first ultrasound.

But in January, they learned they were expecting two more babies, for a total of six.

"I was excited," said dad Adeboye in an interview with ABC News. "For the first time we were expecting."

Sextuplets are very rare, so delivering the babies would take a lot of preparation. A 40-person medical team assisted with the delivery.

They were born at 30 weeks on May 11.

The babies, three boys and three girls, range in weight from 1 pound-10 ounces to 2 pounds-15 ounces according to VCU Medical Center in Richmond.

"We're going through this extraordinary journey together with the family," Ronald Ramus, M.D., director of the Division of Maternal-Fetal Medicine at VCU Medical Center, said in the hospital's press release.

"It's not every day that parents bring home sextuplets. Mrs. Taiwo was eating, sleeping and breathing for seven. A lot of the support and encouragement we gave her to make it as far as she did was important, and one of the biggest contributions we made as a team," he said.

Ajibola was discharged from the hospital May 18th, but the babies remain in the neonatal intensive care united at Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU.

"I hope for the smallest of my six children to grow up and say, 'I was so small, and look at me now,'" said Ajibola Taiwo. "I want my kids come back to VCU to study and learn to care for others with the same people who cared for me and my family."

All of the babies are said to be "doing well and continue to thrive."

