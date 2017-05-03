Talk About Generosity! Virginia Church Comes to Rescue of Public School Students

A Virginia church bridged the gap for students at nearly 40 schools who had fallen behind in their school lunch payments.

"Times are tough," said Bishop Kim Brown, the senior pastor at Mount Lebanon Baptist Church in Chesapeake, Virginia.

And to help in difficult times, the church wanted to give families in the local school district a boost.

"It started with a tweet," Brown told CBN News. "The other day, my wife on her Twitter line, saw someone tweet out that it would be a good way of paying forward opportunities to bless other people by paying the delinquent lunch bill of young people in school."

He said they thought at first they would pay the delinquent lunch bills at just one school, but their generosity snowballed, and they donated more than $4,100 to the district.

The money will help dozens of students at every elementary and middle school in the Chesapeake Public School District.

"This will literally zero out the balance of every elementary school student and every middle school student in the city of Chesapeake," Brown explained.

"I hope that there's a single mother out here, that this is one less thing for her to worry about, a single father or just a family that's down on their luck that can say, 'Hey man, God thought enough of me to be able to put it in somebody's heart to take care of one of my obligations,'" he shared.

Brown told CBN News it's an opportunity to model the love of Christ.

"I think the Lord has always put on the heart of the saints here at this church to be community-driven, benevolent and to display the love of Christ outside the walls of the church," he said.

He says the blessings continue to unfold, telling CBN News that one church member paid the lunch bills for some students at a school in another city, and he saw on Twitter that a man in another part of Virginia did the same.

"You're blessed to be a blessing so the greatest message is to never, ever discount anyone else's situation," Brown said. "If God is prospering you, blessing you, make sure... the world calls it paying forward; I think the Kingdom calls it the love of Christ."