Target at It Again, Pushing Pro-LGBT Agenda

For the second time, Target has launched a transgender campaign called, #TakePride, aimed at expressing support for the LGBT community.

According to One News Now, the retailer will now sell pro-LGBT merchandise as part of the campaign.

T-shirts that say "Love Conquers All," "Rainbows are Always in Style," and "I Love My Dads," sell for $12.99 to $14.99 each.

Earlier this year Target's stock value dipped nearly 30 percent after it sparked a consumer boycott by embracing the transgender agenda.

Since April of last year, American Family Association called for a boycott of Target stores after the chain announced that it would allow men to use the women's restrooms and fitting rooms in their stores.

AFA has announced that 1.5 million signatures have been collected in its petition against the retailer.

"It just shows that Target is more into social engineering than they are into selling clothes and tennis shoes – which is a travesty – and it's honestly hurting Target's bottom line," said Walker Wildmon, who serves as AFA's assistant president.

"Target lets you know where they stand by where they spend their money – their corporate money – and which agendas they promote," he said.

Target responded to the backlash by announcing that it would add private, single-stall lockable bathrooms in its stores, apart from the male and female bathrooms.

But Target CEO Brian Cornell denied the impact of the boycott.

"I would think Target would have learned their lesson about participating in aggressive LGBT activism from the backlash they received from their open bathroom policy last year, yet they seem not to have learned that lesson," said Peter Sprigg, of Family Research Council (FRC).

"They don't understand that those people who signed up to boycott Target are not going to be any happier with the Take Pride merchandise that they're offering."

"We're not asking them to go out and oppose same-sex 'marriage' and, you know, raise money for the North Carolina bathroom bill or the Texas bill – or anything like that," Sprigg said.

"We would be perfectly satisfied if they would just remain neutral on these culture war issues. Unfortunately, they seem determined to take the side of the two or three percent who fall into these categories."

Meanwhile, AFA plans to deliver the petition signatures to Target executives later this month.