Terrorism Not Suspected in Deadly Times Square Crash

The man accused of driving his car through a crowd in Times Square is being charged with murder and 20 counts of attempted murder, according to police.

New York police identified the driver as 26-year-old Richard Rojas from the Bronx. They say he attempted to flee after Thursday's crash but was quickly apprehended. Sources said he punched a police officer as he was being taken into custody.

Rojas drove his car for three blocks in Times Square, hitting nearly two dozen people before crashing into steel security barriers.

An 18-year-old woman from Michigan was killed and 22 people were injured, four of them critically.

Police believe Rojas was under the influence of synthetic marijuana ahead of the crash.

Officials say he had served in the U.S. Navy but was discharged following disciplinary problems. After his arrest, he told police he was "hearing voices" and expected to die, two law enforcement officials said.

The motivation of Rojas is still unclear, but Mayor Bill de Blasio said there was "no indication that this was an act of terrorism."