Texas 'Bathroom Bill' Moving Forward Amid Controversy

A "bathroom bill" similar to the one that sparked controversy in North Carolina is quickly working its way through the Texas legislature.

The measure, which will likely only apply to public schools, would mandate that transgender students not be permitted to use the bathroom of their choice, but be sent to single-occupancy restrooms instead.

A broader proposal, requiring all transgender people in the state to use public restrooms according to the gender on their birth certificate passed the state Senate a month ago, but stalled in the House.

Late Sunday night, supporters found a way around that failed measure by tacking on bathroom limits to a separate and unrelated bill that covers school emergency operation plans.

Final House approval is expected Monday. The modified bill will then be sent back to the Senate, where it is expected to pass.

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has said in the past that he wants to sign a bathroom bill into law; however, he faces opposition from lawmakers within his own party who worry that it could hurt the Texas economy.

North Carolina faced an onslaught of boycotts after it approved its bathroom bill last year. After costly boycotts, lawmakers voted on a partial repeal of the measure.

