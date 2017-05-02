Texas Governor Passes Pro-Israel Law on Israel's Independence Day

Texas made a loud statement to Israel-haters Tuesday by passing a law that punishes businesses for boycotting the Jewish state.

According to House Bill 89, the "Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions" movement has been used in recent years to "inflict economic harm" and isolate Israel.

"As Israel's number one trading partner in the United States, Texas is proud to reaffirm its support for the people of Israel and we will continue to build on our historic partnership... Anti-Israel policies are anti-Texas policies, and we will not tolerate such actions against an important ally," Texas Governor Greg Abbott said Tuesday.

Supporters say the new law is a direct attack against the BDS Movement.

"Advocates of BDS would do well to learn from the robust business relationship Texas enjoys with the State of Israel. The path to peace is not through hatred, false narratives, boycotts or terrorism. States like Texas won't fall for such nonsense," said Charles Kaufman from the B'nai B'rith's International Center for Human Rights and Public Policy.

Christians United for Israel (CUFI) applauded the law, saying, "The legislation's passage comes after months of hard work by the bill's sponsors, State Sen. Brandon Creighton and State Rep. Phil King, as well as Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick. HB 89 is among the strongest anti-BDS bills in the country.

"CUFI's efforts in support of the measure included, bringing Texans from across the state to Austin to lobby lawmakers in support of the bill, testifying before both the Senate and House committees to which the legislation was assigned, and distributing an action alert letting Texas State Representatives know that CUFI's membership is behind the bill."

Supporters hope the new law will not only strengthen the ties between Israel and Texas, but Israel and the United States.

