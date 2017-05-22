UK Police: At Least 19 Dead in 'Terrorist Incident' at Grande Concert

Manchester Police say at least 19 people have died following reports of an explosion Monday night at an Ariana Grande concert in northern England.

At least 50 have been injured.

Some reports say the explosive device was a nail bomb.

Emergency vehicles were on the scene helping the injured and bomb disposal units were later seen outside the venue.



There was mass panic after the explosion at the end of the concert, which was part of Grande's The Dangerous Woman Tour.

Joseph Carozza, a representative from Grande's US record label, said the singer is OK and they are investigating what happened.

Witnesses reported hearing two loud bangs coming from near the arena's bars at about 10:35 p.m. but there were few further details.



"A huge bomb-like bang went off that hugely panicked everyone and we were all trying to flee the arena," concertgoer Majid Khan, 22, told Britain's Press Association. "It was one bang and essentially everyone from the other side of the arena where the bang was heard from suddenly came running towards us as they were trying to exit."



Added Oliver Jones, 17: "The bang echoed around the foyer of the arena and people started to run."



Video from inside the arena showed concertgoers screaming as they made their way out amid a sea of pink balloons.

Britain's terrorist threat level has been set at "severe" in recent years indicating an attack is highly likely. Police said the explosion is being judged a terrorist attack unless new information proves otherwise.