Billy Graham Rapid Response Team Chaplains Ministering in NYC

The Billy Graham Rapid Response Team chaplains are in New York City to minister in the aftermath of Tuesday's terror attack, according to a recent Facebook post.

"When we see terror attacks and the murder of innocent people, the pain, fear and sorrow are deep. Mourners will work through many different emotions over the coming days as they seek answers to very difficult questions," said Jack Munday, international director of the Billy Graham Rapid Response Team.

"Our chaplains will stand alongside them to listen and offer the hope and comfort of Jesus in these dark days," Munday continued.

The Billy Graham Rapid Response Team was developed by Franklin Graham and the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association following the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

"We need to pray for those injured and the families of the 8 people who were tragically killed in (Tuesday's) New York terrorist attack by a Muslim immigrant from Uzbekistan," Graham wrote on Facebook.

In that attack, a terrorist who supports ISIS drove a rental truck onto a bike path, plowing over people, killing eight and injuring 12 others.

Friends and family honored the victims in New York Thursday night with a march, carrying candles as city lights twinkled on the water. Others pushed bicycles in solidarity with the victims who were cut down.

For more information about The Billy Graham Rapid Response Team visit www.billygraham.org/rrt. Updates can also be found on Facebook.

