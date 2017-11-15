'Come and Take it Flag' Flies from Texas School in Defiance of Atheist Group

A flag with the same symbol that once flew during the Texas Revolution--now fly's from the flagpole at LaPoynor High School in Larue, Texas.

It's known as the "Come and Take it Flag," and the students of LaPoynor High are flying it now in defiance of the Freedom From Religion Foundation (FFRF) who last month ordered the school district to remove a Christian flag flying from a flagpole on campus.

"This has nothing to do with the community or the school board or anything like that," senior Sarah Barnes told East Texas Matters. "It's us students, it's whatever we want to put up."

Instead of getting rid of the Christian flag, students erected it off campus but still in front of the school.

"Actually we put two more flags on poles that aren't on school property over there and now the kids are flying them on their trucks," said Barnes.

The "Come and Take it Flag" fly's from the school's main flagpole.

It has long been a symbol of defiance in Texas. The original "Come and Take it" flag flew as a message to Mexican troops, ordered to forcibly remove cannon's from the possession of Texan forces.

"If they want to take our flags, they'll just have to come and take them," said junior Austin Dunn.

The Freedom from Religion Foundation says the students are using intimidation tactics. The students say that ultimately, they're defending their faith.

"I know a couple of students here that are from different religions and even some that don't have a religion," said Dunn. "We all still work together, we're all still friends."

