Day of Prayer Declared as Site of Mass Church Shooting to be Torn Down

There are 26 crosses outside of Sutherland Springs Baptist Church, one for each of the victims of Sunday's mass shooting.

The memories of each victim will forever be honored on the property owned by the church, but the building will come down.

Pastor Frank Pomeroy told leaders of the Southern Baptist Convention earlier this week that it would be too painful to continue using it.

He's requesting the site be turned into a memorial for the dead and that a new building be built.

Vice President Mike Pence joined Texas Gov. Greg Abbott at a memorial service for the victims on Wednesday. Both men speaking about faith in God in the aftermath of tragedy.

"Faith is stronger than evil. No attack, no act of violence will ever break our spirit or diminish the faith of the American people," Pence said.

"Faith tells us we overcome evil with good. So this weekend, I hope a lot of Americans do what we're doing here tonight. I hope the places of worship all across America will be filled to overflowing. I hope that Americans of every background and belief will send a chorus of prayers from their hearts into the heart of heaven for these families, for this community," he continued.

"Whenever things occur that are beyond explanation there is only one source that has the answers and that is God almighty," Abbott said.

During his visit, Pence visited with wounded congregants and families of the dead. He told one man that the whole country is praying over him.

The vice president also demanded justice, blaming "bureaucratic failures" in part.

"We now know it was a crime that the assailant was able to buy a firearm in the first place," Pence said.

The Air Force admits the shooter's past conviction on domestic violence-related charges should have been communicated to the FBI. If Devin Kelley's court-martial had been passed along, he never would have been able to buy a firearm.

As authorities continue their investigation into Kelley, President Trump is ordering federal agencies to provide extensive help.

Gov. Abbott, meanwhile, proclaimed this coming Sunday, November 12 a day of prayer in Texas.