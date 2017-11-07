Ex-Muslim Speaks Out, Urges Christians to Pray Against Mass Shootings

Former Muslim Isik Abla is speaking out about the First Baptist church shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas.

Twenty-six people were killed inside the small Texas church on Sunday when an armed gunman walked inside and opened fire.

Abla, now a Christian TV host, told CBN News this about the deadly attack, "This is the spirit of murder and a spirit of death."

Since the deadly church shooting in Charleston, SC two years ago, when white supremacist Dylann Roof murdered nine blacks at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, SC, Abla said she started targeting prayers of protection for her local congregation.

"I started in my church around the building, walking and praying and covering my pastors, covering church congregation, every single Sunday. This is my calling in my life," she explained.

It is something that she now encourages congregants of other churches to do now more than ever.

"And I will tell right now every church assign two people, two people of prayer to go half an hour before every service, cover the church ground in the name of Jesus Christ, with the blood of Jesus Christ. Bind any spirit that's coming against the church service in the name of Jesus," said Abla.

She added, "Not only murder spirits are not going to enter in, but any hindering spirit, they will stay out of that building."

"You put a line, we put a boundary and we tell the enemy you don't cross that," she said.