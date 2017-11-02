Franklin Graham: 'Shame on Republicans and Democrats' Who Don't Support Trump's Security Initiatives

Evangelist Franklin Graham reprimanded Republicans and Democrats, Wednesday, who have not supported President Trump's initiatives to keep America safe.

"Our president is just trying to protect our Nation," Graham wrote. "There may not be perfect or easy solutions, but we've got to do everything we can to keep people like this terrorist out of our country," he continued, referring to the Manhattan truck attacker.

Graham affirmed the president's comments that, "We must get much tougher (and smarter,) when it comes to protecting the United States from terrorism. He requested that his followers pray for those in positions of authority as they make decisions about "security solutions."

"Pray for our leaders, that they will put aside their politics and work together to come up with security solutions. Also we must continue to pray for the families of those killed yesterday and for all those who were injured," Graham wrote.