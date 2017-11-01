'Stop Being These Christian Ostriches': Donnie McClurkin Calls Church to Step up After NYC Terror

Three-time Grammy award winning gospel artist Donnie McClurkin, who pastors a church in New York, took to Facebook to record a live video offering prayer and support for New York after Tuesday's deadly terrorist attack.

Eight people were killed and nearly a dozen were hurt when a 29-year old man drove a Home Depot rental truck along a bike path in Manhattan's lower West side, striking pedestrians before crashing into a school bus.

The attack is the deadliest in New York since the September 11th attack in 2001.

Police say the attacker, Sayfullo Saipov, was shot in his hip and remains hospitalized.

"We got to take our heads out of the sand and stop being these Christian ostriches. Christian ostriches that bury their heads in the church and bury their heads in religion and use it as escapism," said McClurkin, who heads Perfecting Faith Chuch in Feeport.

He goes on to say in the video that's received nearly 45,000 views, "No, right now we've gotta pray. Right now we have to help. Right now we've got to heal. Right now we've got to be something and someone that can bring some kind of consolation and even aid to those who are hurting and in need. To those who have just lost their loved ones. To those who are in fear, those who are injured and laying in the hospitals."

Evangelist Franklin Graham also responded to the attack.

"We need to pray for those injured and the families of the 8 people who were tragically killed in today's New York terrorist attack by a Muslim immigrant from Uzebekistan," Graham posted on Facebook.

Paula White, a member of President Trump's Evangelical Advisory Council, posted a message on Instagram saying, "We are praying for all the victims families, friends and those of NYC during this horrific act of evil!"

She ended the post by citing the scripture Psalm 46:1, which says, "God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble."

She ended the post by citing the scripture Psalm 46:1, which says, "God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble."

The ministry of Jesse Duplantis, an Evangelical and Charismatic minister, also took to social media to offer similar sentiments.

"We're sending our love and prayers to everyone in New York affected by today's attack," it reads on the ministry's Instagram page.

"We're sending our love and prayers to everyone in New York affected by today's attack," it reads on the ministry's Instagram page.

Meanwhile, New Yorkers remain strong in the wake of the tragedy. Many in the city were determined to carry on normally after the attack.

Thousands attended the city's annual Halloween parade Tuesday evening.

And many residents posted images on social media with the hash tag #NewYorkStrong to show strength and support for their city.

Twitter user Adventure Junkie tweeted a photo of the Statue of Liberty saying, "Thoughts are with my fellow Americans and those whose lives were lost or changed today. #NYCStrong."

Twitter user Adventure Junkie tweeted a photo of the Statue of Liberty saying, "Thoughts are with my fellow Americans and those whose lives were lost or changed today. #NYCStrong."

ABC 7 NY posted an image on Twitter with the caption, "WE ARE NOT AFRAID,"

ABC 7 NY posted an image on Twitter with the caption, "WE ARE NOT AFRAID,"

The post with the image reads, "New Yorkers are tough, resilient and we stand strong together. Our hearts go out to everyone impacted by the tragedy in Lower Manhattan."