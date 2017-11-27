In a Season of Kneelings, NFL Cornerback Stands out for Another Reason

In this season of controversy for the NFL with anti-national anthem protests, one star cornerback is making headlines for a different reason - giving back.

The Washington Redskins' Josh Norman took out a full-page ad in his hometown newspaper last week, requesting that area churches let him know what materials they need to help young people in their congregations.

"Your persistent prayers and devotion to the people of your congregation, to whom God has given you stewardship over has not gone unnoticed," Norman wrote in the Index-Journal.

"This season, God has laid it on my heart as a servant of the crown to reach out and touch every church in Greenwood, SC with my tithes and offering of love and peace," he continued.

"It is my wish that everyone in your place of worship be touched by this blessing that I've been blessed by and now giving unto you," Norman wrote.

.@J_No24 takes out full-page ad in @ijindexjournal asking what area churches need this holiday season to benefit youths in their congregation. I'll have a story on his generosity. pic.twitter.com/v1jjTu34KF — Adam Benson (@ABensonIJ) November 22, 2017

Norman is no stranger to giving. The Index-Journal reported that last month, he gave $100,000 to the hurricane relief efforts for Puerto Rico; and, last year, Norman donated $10,000 to half a dozen Greenwood churches.

Norman ended the full-page ad with a Scripture, Romans 12:13, "Share with the Lord's people who are in need. Practice hospitality."

Before signing a deal with Washington, Norman played for the Carolina Panthers.