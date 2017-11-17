'It's Time to Engage the Artillery and Kill You All': How Another Church Massacre Plot Unfolded

Seattle police thwart another plan to shoot-up a local church just on the heals of the Sutherland Springs, Texas church shooting.

Authorities arrested a 25 year old man who made repeated threats against the Cross and Crown Church. Edeek Grigorovich Goga who once attended the house of worship sent angry emails to the pastors saying its "time to engage the artillery and kill you all."

Church leaders say Goga displayed behaviors that suggested he needed mental help. When they advised him to seek this help, the one time attendee began sending violent threats. Police say the documented harassment started about 18 months ago escalating in October with verbal threats against parishioners warning them "people are going to get themselves killed now."

Police became even more alarmed prompting his arrest when Goga posted photos of an AR-15 rifle with ammunition and the tag line "going on an adventure."

Just two days after the massacre in a Texas church where 26 people were murdered, Goga sent this message to church leaders, "It saddens me that you guys weren't the ones shot instead of the ones in Texas." He continued his angry rant writing "I'm hoping someone finds it in their hurts (sic) to burn you all alive in your church building."

Goga is currently in King County Jail awaiting trial for felony harassment.