Letters from the Frontlines: The National Cathedral Pays Homage to Veterans

Washington – With landmarks such as the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, The United States Air Force Memorial and Arlington Cemetery, the nation’s capital has no shortage of beacons paying homage to servicemen and women.

The Washington National Cathedral, located in the heart of DC, is no exception. Throughout the year, the cathedral prides itself on remembering the sacrifice of veterans.

In a special performance, "The President’s Own" United States Marine Chamber Orchestra partnered with the National Cathedral for a Veterans Day Concert.

The orchestra presented powerful renditions of hymns such as “Come Thou Fount of Every Blessing,” “Amazing Grace,” and “The Battle Hymn of the Republic.”

In addition to times of prayer and reflection, attendees heard actual letters from servicemen and women serving on the frontlines.

“Even though I had a front seat to man’s inhumanity to man, I believed that good would prevail,“ read a letter from a Marine serving in Iraq.

“There aren’t any stores here in Bosnia, so I couldn’t buy you any toys or souvenirs for your birthday. But what I am sending you is something very special. It is a flag. This flag represents America,” wrote another to his son back home.

The Washington National Cathedral is the sixth largest cathedral in the world and second largest in the US.

Throughout the year, the National Cathedral dedicates itself to times of reflection for the military through its Veterans Initiative.

The Veterans Initiative is a ministry dedicated to healing the “minds, bodies, and spirits" of former and current members of the US military.