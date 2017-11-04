Man Arrested After Assaulting Rand Paul at His Residence

A man has been arrested and charged with assaulting Rand Paul, R-Ky. at his Bowling Green residence Friday.

A spokesperson for Paul confirmed the alleged incident Saturday.

"Senator Paul was blindsided and the victim of an assault," Paul spokeswoman Kelsey Cooper said. "The assailant was arrested and it is now a matter for the police. Senator Paul is fine."

According to Politico.com, Kentucky State Police said they responded to Paul's home at 3:21 p.m. Friday. The state police say that's where they found Rene Bousher, 59, of Bowling Green and he intentionally assaulted Paul causing minor injury.

Bousher is charged with one count of 4th-degree assault and causing a minor injury.

Bousher was taken to the Warren County Detention Center. His bond was set at $5,000 and his first court appearance has been set for Nov. 9.

