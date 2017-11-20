Displaying
Museum of the Bible Hosts National Town Hall Tonight at 7:00

11-20-2017

The new Museum of the Bible is hosting a National Town Hall tonight on character, morality and the importance of God in every sector of our lives, a robust conversation on the importance of faith and spirituality.

A nation divided and in strife, America is experiencing an unprecedented moral decline. As leaders with a moral striving seem far and few in-between, questions about our future as a nation have never seemed more pertinent.

You can watch it live tonight from 7:00 - 8:00 on the CBN News Facebook page.

Panelists who are scheduled to appear at tonight's town hall include:

  • Devon Smith, New York Giants
  • Rabbi Steward Weinblatt, President of the Rabbinic Cabinet of the Jewish Federations of North America  
  • Rev. Dr. A.R. Bernard, Senior Pastor of the Christian Cultural Center in Brooklyn, New York
  • Dr. Tony Zeiss, Executive Director of Museum of the Bible, Washington, D.C.
  • Dr. Ben Carson, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development
  • Rick Warren, senior pastor of Saddleback Church, Lake Forest, California 

11-20-2017

