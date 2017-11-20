Museum of the Bible Hosts National Town Hall Tonight at 7:00

11-20-2017
The new Museum of the Bible is hosting a National Town Hall tonight on character, morality and the importance of God in every sector of our lives, a robust conversation on the importance of faith and spirituality.
A nation divided and in strife, America is experiencing an unprecedented moral decline. As leaders with a moral striving seem far and few in-between, questions about our future as a nation have never seemed more pertinent.
You can watch it live tonight from 7:00 - 8:00 on the CBN News Facebook page.
Panelists who are scheduled to appear at tonight's town hall include:
- Devon Smith, New York Giants
- Rabbi Steward Weinblatt, President of the Rabbinic Cabinet of the Jewish Federations of North America
- Rev. Dr. A.R. Bernard, Senior Pastor of the Christian Cultural Center in Brooklyn, New York
- Dr. Tony Zeiss, Executive Director of Museum of the Bible, Washington, D.C.
- Dr. Ben Carson, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development
- Rick Warren, senior pastor of Saddleback Church, Lake Forest, California