New Faith-Based Film Tells Creation Story in 3-D

A new faith-based documentary brings the Bible to life in 3-D for the first time.

"Genesis: Paradise Lost," combines computer animation with commentary from top Bible scholars to depict the creation story.

"We want to put you back at that time as if you were there," Ken Ham, founder and president of Answers in Genesis, the Creation Museum and the Ark Encounter told The Washington Times.

Ham hopes the film will educate viewers who may never have heard the biblical story of creation.

"I travel in all 50 states … and I've met a lot of public school teachers who say … if there's even a hint of teaching creation, the Freedom From Religion Foundation, or some organization like that, will sue the school district," said Ham.

He hopes this film will help reverse some of the damage done by the secular world as they try and censor students from creation research.

"We've had generations of kids taken through an education system which tells them they're related to plants, they're related to animals, they're related to apes, that they came from apelike creatures and that there is no God," he said. "Everything came by natural processes so, therefore, ultimately it reflects in their worldview.

"Genesis: Paradise Lost," premieres Monday, November 13 on over 1,200 screens in both 2-D and 3-D.

