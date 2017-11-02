One Girl's Sudden Death Launches Worldwide Attitude of Gratitude Challenge

When the Almond family's 15-year-old daughter, Carlie, suddenly passed away, they never expected her death to spark a worldwide movement highlighting the power of gratitude.

"We lost our daughter December 31, 2015 to a pulmonary embolism, but she left behind a wonderful legacy that we wanted everybody to share," Carlie's mom Amy said in a Facebook video.

A month before Carlie's unexpected death, she began a simple practice -- publicly posting what she was thankful for every day on her Facebook page.

What started as a simple "attitude of gratitude" challenge unknowingly became Carlie's legacy, and her parents turned her posts into a book called "The Carlie Challenge." Now, they're challenging everyone to do as Carlie did and remember what they're thankful for this November.

"We want people to journal every day what they're thankful for for 30 days just like Carlie did," Almond explained. "That's why this book got formed... because we think it's a way of people looking at their life in a whole different light. It's a way of people realizing what God has done for them."

While Carlie's pulmonary embolism may have cut her life short, her mom says she made a lasting statement of faith on her Facebook page.

"She believed in God. She was not afraid to show it. She publicized it on Facebook," Almond said.

Carlie's faith is seen most clearly the following post written on November 20, 2015:

"Today I am thankful for God's grace. I wouldn't be where I am today without the love God has given and shown me. I am forever thankful for his love and hope he gives me day in and day out. All of these thankful things I have found to be thankful for in my life would not be possible without the Lord. I am thankful to be a Christian."

To find out more about Carlie's story and her challenge to you, click here: