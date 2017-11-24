President Trump Gives Back to Troops on Thanksgiving

President Donald Trump and First lady Melania Trump spent part of their Thanksgiving holiday expressing gratitude for the men and women in the Armed Forces.



"We totally support you. In fact, we love you," Trump said from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida on Thursday morning. "We really do, we love you."



President Trump also praised the Marine Corp for their efforts to contain the Islamic State.



"We're really winning, we know how to win," he said. "But we have to let you win, they weren't letting you win before. They were letting you play even. We're letting you win."



The president and first lady later showed up at Coast Guard Station Lake Worth Inlet in Riviera Beach, Fla. to deliver meals to dozens of active Coast Guardsmen who were working on the holiday.



Thrilled to spend part of our Thanksgiving w the local Coast Guard station in Florida. Thank you to all members of the military who keep us safe! #HappyThanksgiving2017 pic.twitter.com/WKpDCoi2Rx — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) November 23, 2017



"It is an honor to be here," the president said.



The First family donated and served sandwiches, fruit, juice, cookies, muffins, and sodas to sixty active duty guardsmen.



The President recognized the Coast Guard for rescuing 16,000 people in Texas after Hurricane Harvey.



"There is no brand that went up like the Coast Guard," he said. "Incredible people, you've done an incredible job."



