Sheriff: Las Vegas Shooter Lost a 'Significant Amount of Wealth' in Last Two Years

New details are surfacing about the Las Vegas shooter who killed 58 people and wounded more than 500 last month.

A law enforcement official involved in the investigation said Stephen Paddock had lost a substantial sum of money gambling over the past two years and that it might have affected him psychologically.

"He was going through some bouts of depression. But he was status-driven," said Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo in an exclusive interview with KLAS-TV.

Lombardo said the 64-year-old Paddock was a high stakes gambler and had lost a huge amount of money since 2015.

"He became a prolific gambler and over time he's gone up and down in his wealth associated with gambling, real estate and everything else he chose to do ," explained Lombardo. "If you look at the numbers that he did gamble, he was pretty prolific, but he was going in the wrong direction."

Lombardo added, "Since September 2015, he's lost a significant amount of wealth, and I think that might have been a determining factor on what he was determined to do."

Paddock's brother once described him as a "substantial gambler" who treated the activity like "a job."

"He won cars and $250,000 checks and all this stuff from the hotel," Eric Paddock told The Associated Press.

Paddock reportedly waged more than $10,00 a day in some cases.

Meanwhile, police are still investigating a motive in the shooting, but admit they may never find out Paddock's reasons.

