Sonya Carson, Mother of Dr. Ben Carson, Dies

Sonya Carson, the mother of Dr. Ben Carson, the United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development under the Trump Administration, died Monday.

Dr. Carson and his wife Candy announced his mother's death on their Facebook page. Sonya had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's Disease in 2011.

While campaigning for president, Carson often quoted stories about his mother's work ethic. According to her son, she worked two or three jobs when they lived in Boston because she refused to rely on welfare programs.

"She was a little different than a lot of people around, who were always saying, 'You got two boys. You really don't need to work'.' She just didn't like the idea of being dependent," he told Politico.

He often credited his mother's example for his own faith in God. Carson's life was documented in the movie Gifted Hands.

In an interview several years ago when the film was released on DVD, Sonya told CBN, 'God is greater than any human being, and we have to rely on God to supply all our needs even though we don’t see how we’re going to get them."

He posted the following tribute to his mother on Facebook.