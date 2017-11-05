Gunman Opens Fire in Texas Church, At Least 20 Dead, 10 Injured

More than 20 people are dead after a gunman walked into the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas Sunday morning and opened fire on the crowd.

A county commissioner in Texas says he's been told that more than 20 people were killed and more than 20 were wounded in an attack at a church, though he says those figures haven't been confirmed.

Albert Gamez, a Wilson County commissioner, made the comments to cable news outlets after the attack Sunday at a Baptist church in Sutherland Springs, a small community of 400 people located about 30 miles southeast of San Antonio.

First Baptist Church Pastor Frank Pomeroy told ABC News that his 14-year-old daughter is among the dead. He said she "was one very beautiful, special child."

Pomeroy's wife, Sherri, said in a text message to the Associated Press that she and her husband were out of town when the attack occurred, but they lost their daughter "and many friends." She said she and her husband were trying to get home.

ABC affiliate KSAT interviewed a local pastor whose members are at the site ministering to victims' families.

KSAT also posted video of shocked and grieving residents praying at the scene.

One hospital about 10 miles from the shooting says there "multiple" victims with gunshot wounds are being treated.

Connally Memorial Medical Center spokeswoman Megan Posey declined to say how many patients were being treated at the hospital but said the number was less than a dozen. The hospital is in Floresville, Texas.

The Wilson County News reported police shot and killed the suspect. Authorities have confirmed the suspect is dead. It is not known how the shooter died.

Wilson County Sheriff Joe Tackitt told the paper and other media outlets that the suspect walked into the church around 11:30 a.m. and began firing. The man has been "taken down," the sheriff said.

Authorities are still trying to determine a motive. The suspect has not been identified.

ABC affiliate KSAT.com was at the church shortly after the shooting. Digital Journalist Erica Hernandez posted the report below.

The area around the church has been cordoned off and FBI agents, Texas Rangers and ATF agents are assisting with the investigation.

President Trump reacted to the news via Twitter.

May God be w/ the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas. The FBI & law enforcement are on the scene. I am monitoring the situation from Japan. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2017

The president is on the first stop of a 12-day trip to Asia.

Other government officials also took to Twitter to express their condolences.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, tweeted, "Keeping all harmed in Sutherland Springs in our prayers and grateful our brave first responders on the scene."



Texas Gov. Greg Abbott released a statement on the shooting.

Statement on shooting in Sutherland Springs, TX. pic.twitter.com/ffUbQgYdWD — Gov. Greg Abbott (@GovAbbott) November 5, 2017

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton also weighed in on the tragedy.

"The thoughts and prayers of all Texans are with the people of Sutherland Springs as tragic reports come out of First Baptist Church. My office stands ready to assist local law enforcement as needed. Please join Angela and me as we pray for those impacted by this horrific shooting," said Paxton in a statement.

The church where a similar attack occurred last month also tweeted their condolences. Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in Antioch, Tennessee also wrote, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, TX.”

"Here we are again broken-hearted by evil and - this time - in a sanctuary for the Prince of Peace. We pray, we cry and we plead with God for mercy on our land. We thank Him for the first responders and we trust Him to comfort those whose pain is unbearable. May our nation pray," said the Rev. Samuel Rodriguez in a statement.