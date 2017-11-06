The Heroes of the Sutherland Massacre Who Risked Their Lives to Stop the Shooter

Stories are emerging about several heroes from the church massacre in Sutherland Springs, Texas.

A gunman identified as Devin Kelley walked into a rural church in a small town, shooting and killing 26 defenseless churchgoers Sunday, wounding 20 others.

As Kelley walked out of the church he was confronted by a local resident who had heard the gunfire, grabbed his own rifle and started firing at the Kelley, causing the killer to flee in his vehicle.

At that moment, the man who confronted Kelley got help from another local resident.

Johnnie Langendorff was driving past the church as the shooting happened. He says the armed local resident then asked to get in Langendorff's truck and the pair raced after the gunman together at 95 miles an hour.

"I pulled up on the intersection and I saw the shooter coming from the cars right outside the church that were parked. His vehicle was parked, door open, engine running."

"Him and the neighbor across the street were both coming out about the same time, exchanging fire."

"The shooter got in his truck, the gentleman with the rifle came to my truck as the shooter took off and he briefed me quickly on what had just happened and said we had to get him. And so that's what I did."

Langendorff said that after a brief chase, the gunman eventually lost control of his vehicle and crashed. He said the other man walked up to the vehicle with his gun drawn and the suspect did not move. He stayed there for at least five minutes, until police arrived.

"He hurt so many people, and he took so many people's lives. Why wouldn't you want to take him down?" Langendorff explained.

"I was strictly just acting on what's the right thing to do," he said.