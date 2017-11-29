The CBN News Daily Rundown: New Podcast Takes You Behind the Scenes for the Christian Perspective

CBN News is launching a new podcast, tackling all the top news stories being covered with daily behind-the-scenes insight from CBN News reporters and producers.

Hosted and produced by reporter Caitlin Burke, The CBN News Daily Rundown will bring listeners inside the newsroom where they will hear about the planning, people and surprising insights that the CBN News team experiences while working on stories for the digital and television audiences of the network.

This is the first podcast from the Christian Broadcasting Network. It will run daily, Monday through Friday, to be posted by 10:30 a.m. each morning. Listeners can subscribe to The CBN News Daily Rundown on most popular podcast networks and also at CBNNews.com.

“As one of the key voices at CBN News speaking to the millennial generation, I’m so excited to invite my peers and the rest of our CBN News audience into conversations with my colleagues on The CBN News Daily Rundown,” said host and producer Caitlin Burke.

“Insights into their interviews, topics and process will give listeners not only a better understanding of those stories and the CBN News team, but also how we decide what to cover, what we do first when news breaks, as well as how the stories impact us and our audience. We’ll let the listener in, in a way we’ve never been able to do before,” she said.

Rob Allman, CBN vice president and news director, said, “As the digital landscape grows, it is important CBN News step boldly into platforms to both better serve our audience and help it grow. Podcasts represent a perfect medium because they are super convenient for listeners; we want to be available to our audience where they are, and offering information they won’t hear anywhere else.”