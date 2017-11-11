The World Helps This Dying Boy Celebrate Christmas Early

Jacob Thompson's biggest dream is to see another Christmas. But with a rare form of stage 4 cancer attacking his head and hips, doctors say he will pass soon.

That's why the family is asking people around the globe to help Jacob celebrate Christmas early by sending him Christmas cards.

Jacob's mother, Michelle Thompsom Simard, and his father Roger Guay, set up a Go Fund Me Page to help share his story.

"Roger and myself have been told that we should be spending as much time as possible with him and we should start making arrangements for his passing," Simard wrote on the page, which was set up to help cover Jacob's funeral costs," Michelle said.

"Jacob loves the holiday season," Simard added, "and we want him to know that Christmas wishes come true and that there are good people who care all around the world."

People have already begun sending Jacob Christmas cheer.

The entire cast of "Code Black" also joined the chorus of public figures and celebrities wishing Jacob a Merry Christmas.

Merry Christmas, Jacob! https://t.co/uSASXEX9QW Please send cards:

Jacob Thompson

Maine Medical Center

22 Bramhall St

Portland, ME 04102 pic.twitter.com/DhLWxVup2S — Michael Seitzman (@michaelseitzman) November 3, 2017

If you would like to send Jacob a card, his address is below.

Jacob Thompson

C/O Maine Medical Center

22 Bramhall Street

Portland, ME 04102