Tim Tebow Delivers Two Powerful Messages on the Liquid Church Online 

The former Heisman Trophy winner and NFL quarterback, now an outfielder with a New York Mets minor league baseball team, can add the title of "evangelist" to his resume.

Tebow delivered two pre-taped messages for the Liquid Church online in New Jersey Sunday. According to the church's website, the church has multiple campuses in Essex, Middlesex, Morris, Somerset, and Union Counties. Each week, more than 3,500 people experience worship services across New Jersey and around the globe through Church Online.

Tebow was recently named to Newsmax.com's Top 100 Influential Evangelicals in America today.

Tebow's messages are divided into two sessions.

During Session 1, Tebow asks the question, "Who are you?" It's not about "who you are," but "whose you are." He explains how he came up with putting the scripture Philippians 4:13 under his eyes while playing for the Florida Gators. And, how it caught on with all the Gator fans. He also tells the story of how he decided to put the scripture John 3:16 under his eyes when his team was playing for the National Collegiate Football Championship. And as a result, 94 million people Googled John 3:16 during the game.

In Session 2, Tebow talks about how you can discover your true identity in the midst of life's storms. He tells the story of David and Goliath. And why David went to the brook to gather not just one stone, but four more and why. When David defeated Goliath, it wasn't smooth sailing from then on for David and it won't be smooth sailing for us as well. Tebow explains how John 16:33 is one of his favorite scriptures and what it means. It means that in the end, we win, but in the meantime -- we have to take heart, to choose courage.

