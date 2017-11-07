TJ Maxx Continues to Pay Puerto Rico Employees After Hurricane Maria: 'It Is the Right Thing for Us to Do'

TJX Companies, Inc., is getting a lot of praise for continuing to pay its employees in Puerto Rico even though Hurricane Maria forced many of its stores to close.

"Based on the devastating situation in Puerto Rico, we can confirm that we have continued to pay our TJ Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods Associates on the island," a company spokesperson told the Boston Globe.

The company said all of its 29 stores on the island are still receiving paychecks.

"We believe it is the right thing for us to do under these circumstances," the company added.

This decision means a lot to Iván Meléndez, whose son works at one of the company's Marshalls stores on the island.

"Thank you to all Marshalls stores for such an honorable gesture," Meléndez wrote in a Facebook post in Spanish.

'I'm worried about my son, and he told me 'quit daddy. Marshall's been paying us,'" he wrote.

The company has also been giving its customers much-needed supplies as well.