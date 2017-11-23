Two More Women Accuse Senator Al Franken of Sexual Abuse

Democratic senator Al Franken is in even deeper political hot water after two more women come out accusing him of sexual misconduct.

The women spoke anonymously to the Huffington Post, citing fears of harrassment and retaliation.

These two new allegations bring Franken's harassment accusation count up to four.

The former Saturday Night Live comedian was steadily rising in the ranks of the Democratic party, and some even saw him as a qualified candidate in the 2020 presidential election.

However, that all changed when Los Angeles radio anchor Leeann Tweeden accused Franken last week of sexual assault. She said he forcibly kissed her during a 2006 USO tour before he became a senator. She also posted a photo of him with his hands above her chest while she slept wearing a flak vest aboard a military plane.

Franken has since apologized.

Soon after that initial allegation, another woman named Lindsay Menz said Monday he groped her buttocks in 2010 while posing for a photo at the Minnesota State fair. Franken said he didn't remember the incident but was sorry Menz felt "disrespected."

Democratic leaders have started speaking out against Franken.

"It's always a great disappointment when leaders you like and admire do bad stuff," said Mike Lux, a liberal Democratic consultant. He said it was too early to say how the allegations would affect Franken's career. But, Lux added, "If more incidents come to light, he's got a real problem."

Since the allegations first broke, Franken canceled a sold-out appearance in Atlanta to promote his book, "Al Franken, Giant of the Senate." His aides say he's "spending time with his family and doing a lot of reflecting."

Franken came to the Senate after a 312-vote victory in his 2008 election. He worked hard to distance himself from his decades of professional comedy, which included off-color jokes about rape and disrespecting women.