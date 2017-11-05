Displaying
US Soldier Killed in Afghanistan

11-05-2017

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A U.S. soldier has died from wounds sustained during an operation in Afghanistan’s eastern Logar province.

The NATO mission in the country issued a statement saying the soldier died during the military operation on Saturday, without providing further details.

President Donald Trump in August approved a Pentagon plan to deploy as many as 3,800 additional U.S. forces to Afghanistan, where there are already more than 11,000 serving. U.S. and allied forces are battling a resurgent Taliban as well as an Islamic State affiliate in Afghanistan, which is still gripped by unrest 16 years after the U.S.-led invasion.

 

