Video of 6-Year-Old Singing her Heart Out During Church is Going Viral

When Jennifer Patterson started recording her 6-year-old daughter Loren singing in the church choir, she had no idea it was a viral video in the making.

The little girl started stomping her feet, clapping her hands, bobbing her head to the rhythm of the music. It wasn't long before Loren was performing a full-on improvised dance.

"I could tell something was going on, but I couldn't tell what it was," Patterson told ABC News. "When I saw the video, I just couldn't believe what she was doing."

Patterson says Loren was just dancing for Jesus.

"That is 100 percent her personality," she said. "She was just going with the Lord."

Patterson posted the video to Facebook and has over 40 million views so far.

The family has gotten an onslaught of messages around the world saying how their daughter's dance has impacted them.

"I've gotten them from around the world, from people saying they've been blessed in one way or another," Patterson said. "One I remember in particular was a woman who renewed her faith just because she felt the conviction when she watched the video."

Patterson says Loren plans on continuing dancing and singing for the Lord on and off stage.