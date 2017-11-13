What Franklin Graham, Roma Downey Love So Much About the Museum of the Bible

There is a lot of buzz surrounding the grand opening of newest museum in the nation's capital.

Founders of the Museum of the Bible hope to use it to educate and engage people about God's Word.

Christians leaders are applauding the museum which is set to open Nov. 17th.

Rev. Franklin Graham took to Facebook to show his appreciation for the Museum of the Bible and to encourage people to support it.

"Do you believe the Bible is God's holy Word, from cover to cover?" he asks in his post.

"I do. It is inspired by God, and its words are 'living and powerful, and sharper than any two-edged sword' (Hebrews 4:12)."

"It is the most important, most influential, most controversial, the best-selling, and at the same time the most banned book in the world," said Graham.

He goes on to say, "The Green Family of Hobby Lobby has led the effort to open a state of the art museum devoted entirely to the Bible in Washington, DC, this fall. I am beyond grateful that they are doing this—it will be a legacy containing many of the world's rarest Bibles and biblical artifacts in the world. Fox News just did a story on it—watch and let me know what you think in the comments. Are you as excited as I am about the Museum of the Bible?"

Actress and 'Son of God' and 'The Bible' Series producer Roma Downey also took to social media to show her support for the museum, tweeting, "Can't wait! @museumofBible what a blessing."

Downey is also President of Lightworkers Media, a family and faith division of MGM.

"History in the making! @museumofBible opens this month and is guaranteed to offer an enlightening experience for everyone," reads a tweet from the Lightworkers Twitter account.

Evangelist Todd White said on Facebook, "I am personally so stoked about the upcoming opening of the new Museum of the Bible in Washington, D.C.! Just three blocks from our nation's Capitol, this museum will bring the Bible to life for so many!"

"The Museum of the Bible May Change Your Relationship with God's Word," reads a headline from Christianity Today.

The National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference got a sneak peak of the Museum of the Bible during their trip to the nation's capitol.

"We are celebrating the Bible coming to life," said Tony Suarez NHCLC Executive Vice President.

"I hope this stirs up a passion for the Word of God where we get back into the book, back to studying the book and having a love for the Bible and having a love for the Word of God," he said.